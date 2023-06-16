Mongrel Mob member arrested for methamphetamine supply

Acting Detective Sergeant Alex Simister, Precision Targeting Team, Hawke’s Bay Police:

Hawke’s Bay Police this morning arrested a 60-year-old patched Mongrel Mob member for methamphetamine-related offending.

The arrest follows the execution of a search warrant at a Te Hauke property today.

Police located and seized 209 grams of methamphetamine from the property, as well as approximately $10,000 in cash.

Also present were a number of items, including scales and plastic bags, which suggest a significant methamphetamine supply operation.

The methamphetamine seized has an approximate street value of $104,500.

The 60-year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

He is scheduled to appear in Hastings District Court this afternoon (Friday 16 June).

We know that organised crime groups are heavily involved in the supply and distribution of methamphetamine.

Police have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending, which causes an untold amount of harm to people in our communities.

This arrest is another example of the ongoing action we are taking to target and disrupt this criminal activity by gang members seeking to profit from that harm.

We encourage anyone with concerns around suspicious or potentially criminal behaviour in their neighbourhood to report it to Police.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

