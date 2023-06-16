UPDATE - Serious Crash, Waimakariri - Canterbury

Two people have died following a crash in Waimakariri this afternoon.

The crash involved a school bus and a car.

The two occupants of the car died at the scene.

There are no reports of serious injuries to passengers on the school bus.

The intersection of Broad and Harleston roads will remain closed for some

time.

Traffic management is in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

