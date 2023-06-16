UPDATE - Serious Crash, Waimakariri - Canterbury
Friday, 16 June 2023, 6:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have died following a crash in Waimakariri
this afternoon.
The crash involved a school bus and a
car.
The two occupants of the car died at the
scene.
There are no reports of serious injuries to
passengers on the school bus.
The intersection of
Broad and Harleston roads will remain closed for
some
time.
Traffic management is in
place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
