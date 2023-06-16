Man Arrested In Greymouth For Supplying Methamphetamine

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye, Tasman Organised Crime

unit:

Police have arrested a man for his involvement in supplying methamphetamine

throughout the West Coast.

The 37-year-old man was arrested yesterday following a search warrant at an

address in Greymouth.

The search warrant is part of the ongoing Operation Huhu which investigates

the supply of controlled drugs throughout the West Coast area.

The man is due to appear in the Greymouth District Court today facing a

charge of supplying methamphetamine.

The Tasman District Organised Crime Unit who are involved in Operation Huhu

also arrested two men and a woman on 2 June for their roles in distributing

controlled drugs throughout the West Coast.

Enquiries into the distribution of controlled drugs by members of organised

criminal groups as part of Operation Huhu are ongoing, and further arrests

cannot be ruled out.

A criminal element in the West Coast is causing harm by supplying controlled

drugs, particularly methamphetamine, and the wider community should not have

to put up with or accept the consequences of that.

Police are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal

groups who cause harm to the community through the distribution of controlled

drugs.

We will continue to work hard to disrupt the distribution of drugs in our

communities, put offenders before the court and to seize any assets or

profits accumulated as a result.

Police want to help those affected by drugs to get away from the downward

cycle of addiction, they should not be afraid to approach Police or other

social agencies for help.

Police continue to see organised criminal groups taking advantage of the

addictiveness of drugs, especially methamphetamine, to profit from it. Drug

users become victims of these profit-motivated, organised criminals who do

not care about the harm they inflict on users, their families and the

community.

If you suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood or are concerned someone

you know is involved with drugs, please contact Police.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

