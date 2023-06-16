Man Arrested In Greymouth For Supplying Methamphetamine
Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye, Tasman Organised
Crime
unit:
Police have arrested a man for his
involvement in supplying methamphetamine
throughout the West Coast.
The 37-year-old man was arrested yesterday
following a search warrant at an
address in Greymouth.
The search warrant is part of the ongoing
Operation Huhu which investigates
the supply of controlled drugs throughout the West Coast area.
The
man is due to appear in the Greymouth District Court today
facing a
charge of supplying methamphetamine.
The
Tasman District Organised Crime Unit who are involved in
Operation Huhu
also arrested two men and a woman on 2 June for their roles in distributing
controlled drugs throughout the West Coast.
Enquiries into the
distribution of controlled drugs by members of
organised
criminal groups as part of Operation Huhu are ongoing, and further arrests
cannot be ruled out.
A
criminal element in the West Coast is causing harm by
supplying controlled
drugs, particularly methamphetamine, and the wider community should not have
to put up with or accept the consequences of that.
Police are committed
to investigating both individuals and organised
criminal
groups who cause harm to the community through the distribution of controlled
drugs.
We will
continue to work hard to disrupt the distribution of drugs
in our
communities, put offenders before the court and to seize any assets or
profits accumulated as a result.
Police want to help those affected by drugs to
get away from the downward
cycle of addiction, they should not be afraid to approach Police or other
social agencies for help.
Police continue to see organised
criminal groups taking advantage of the
addictiveness of drugs, especially methamphetamine, to profit from it. Drug
users become victims of these profit-motivated, organised criminals who do
not care about the harm they inflict on users, their families and the
community.
If you suspect drug activity in your
neighbourhood or are concerned someone
you know is involved with drugs, please contact Police.
Information can also be shared anonymously via
Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.