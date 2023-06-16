Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man Arrested In Greymouth For Supplying Methamphetamine

Friday, 16 June 2023, 7:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye, Tasman Organised Crime
unit:

Police have arrested a man for his involvement in supplying methamphetamine
throughout the West Coast.

The 37-year-old man was arrested yesterday following a search warrant at an
address in Greymouth.

The search warrant is part of the ongoing Operation Huhu which investigates
the supply of controlled drugs throughout the West Coast area.

The man is due to appear in the Greymouth District Court today facing a
charge of supplying methamphetamine.

The Tasman District Organised Crime Unit who are involved in Operation Huhu
also arrested two men and a woman on 2 June for their roles in distributing
controlled drugs throughout the West Coast.

Enquiries into the distribution of controlled drugs by members of organised
criminal groups as part of Operation Huhu are ongoing, and further arrests
cannot be ruled out.

A criminal element in the West Coast is causing harm by supplying controlled
drugs, particularly methamphetamine, and the wider community should not have
to put up with or accept the consequences of that.

Police are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal
groups who cause harm to the community through the distribution of controlled
drugs.

We will continue to work hard to disrupt the distribution of drugs in our
communities, put offenders before the court and to seize any assets or
profits accumulated as a result.

Police want to help those affected by drugs to get away from the downward
cycle of addiction, they should not be afraid to approach Police or other
social agencies for help.

Police continue to see organised criminal groups taking advantage of the
addictiveness of drugs, especially methamphetamine, to profit from it. Drug
users become victims of these profit-motivated, organised criminals who do
not care about the harm they inflict on users, their families and the
community.

If you suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood or are concerned someone
you know is involved with drugs, please contact Police.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.

