Serious Crash, Cable Street
Sunday, 18 June 2023, 6:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people are in custody after a serious crash in
Wellington CBD last night that left another two people
seriously injured.
Police were called to Cable Street
about 1.15am after a report of a crash involving a car and
two pedestrians.
The car then fled the
scene.
The pedestrians were transported to hospital
– one in a serious condition, and one
critical.
Police immediately commenced area enquiries
to find the car and it was located on Evans Bay
Parade.
The occupants of the vehicle, a 23-year-old
man and a 26-year-old woman, were arrested.
Enquiries
into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, and charges
will be laid in due
course.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
This week, we got official confirmation that the Reserve Bank has finally achieved the recession it has worked so hard to engineer. The Bank has bludgeoned borrowers and households with interest rate hikes, and sought to ease wage pressure by creating recessionary conditions that are being predicted to throw thousands of New Zealanders out of work. Hold the champagne, right? More>>