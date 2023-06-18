Serious Crash, Cable Street

Two people are in custody after a serious crash in Wellington CBD last night that left another two people seriously injured.

Police were called to Cable Street about 1.15am after a report of a crash involving a car and two pedestrians.

The car then fled the scene.

The pedestrians were transported to hospital – one in a serious condition, and one critical.

Police immediately commenced area enquiries to find the car and it was located on Evans Bay Parade.

The occupants of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were arrested.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, and charges will be laid in due course.

