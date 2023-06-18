Road Closed Due To Fire, Westport - Tasman

Emergency services are responding to a fire on Craddock Drive, Westport this morning.

Police were called about 7.45am.

There are no reports of injuries.

Nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors as there is a large amount of smoke in the area.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.

