Road Closed Due To Fire, Westport - Tasman
Sunday, 18 June 2023, 6:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a fire on Craddock
Drive, Westport this morning.
Police were called about
7.45am.
There are no reports of injuries.
Nearby
residents are advised to close windows and doors as there is
a large amount of smoke in the area.
The road is
expected to be closed for several hours.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area and follow
diversions.
