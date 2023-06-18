Information Sought Following Serious Assault, Whanganui

Whanganui Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted on the corner of St Hill Street and Ridgeway Street, Whanganui this morning.

At around 2.15am, Police located the injured man. He was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Police are working to determine the circumstances of the incident.

As part of our investigation, we are asking for information from the public.

If you have any information that can assist Police with our enquiries, please contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230618/3302.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

