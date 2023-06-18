Information Sought Following Serious Assault, Whanganui
Sunday, 18 June 2023, 7:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Whanganui Police are appealing for information after a
man was assaulted on the corner of St Hill Street and
Ridgeway Street, Whanganui this morning.
At around
2.15am, Police located the injured man. He was transported
to hospital in a critical condition.
Police are
working to determine the circumstances of the
incident.
As part of our investigation, we are asking
for information from the public.
If you have any
information that can assist Police with our enquiries,
please contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
‘Update Report’, referencing file number
230618/3302.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
This week, we got official confirmation that the Reserve Bank has finally achieved the recession it has worked so hard to engineer. The Bank has bludgeoned borrowers and households with interest rate hikes, and sought to ease wage pressure by creating recessionary conditions that are being predicted to throw thousands of New Zealanders out of work. Hold the champagne, right? More>>