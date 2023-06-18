Three Vehicles Located Following Palmerston North Burglary
Sunday, 18 June 2023, 7:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Palmerston North Police have today located the three
vehicles which were stolen from Walding Street on Friday 16
June.
Between 1am and 6am, the three vehicles were
stolen from Manawatū Toyota.
Following the burglary,
a 40-year-old man was arrested and charged in relation to
the matter.
Police investigating the incident located
the vehicles today at a rural property in Palmerston
North.
However, Police are continuing to appeal for
information from the public as we continue our
enquiries.
We would like to hear from anyone who was
in the area at the time and saw anything
suspicious.
Anyone with information that could assist
our enquiries, is asked to please call Police on 105 or
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting
Police file number
230616/6563.
