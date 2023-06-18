Three Vehicles Located Following Palmerston North Burglary

Palmerston North Police have today located the three vehicles which were stolen from Walding Street on Friday 16 June.

Between 1am and 6am, the three vehicles were stolen from Manawatū Toyota.

Following the burglary, a 40-year-old man was arrested and charged in relation to the matter.

Police investigating the incident located the vehicles today at a rural property in Palmerston North.

However, Police are continuing to appeal for information from the public as we continue our enquiries.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious.

Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries, is asked to please call Police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting Police file number 230616/6563.

© Scoop Media

