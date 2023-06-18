Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrests Made Following Robbery, Auckland CBD

Sunday, 18 June 2023, 7:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City District CIB.

Three men have been arrested after a robbery in Auckland CBD early this morning.

Police were called about 4.20am to Hobson Street, where a group of five people had been approached by three others.

They were then threatened with what were described as pistols, and had personal items taken from them.

The victims were unharmed, but understandably shaken by the incident.

The alleged offenders left in a vehicle, which was stopped by Police a short time later and two men were arrested.

The third offender carried on and then abandoned the vehicle not far from the scene, and was located by Police soon after.

All of the victims’ property has been recovered and they are being provided with ongoing support.

Two airsoft air pistols were also located.

Three men, two aged 19 and one aged 22, will appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow on a number of charges including aggravated robbery, dangerous driving, failing to stop, and firearms-related offences.

Police are pleased to have been able to make quick arrests in this matter, and hope they bring about reassurance to the victims and the wider community.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.

