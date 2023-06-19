Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Picton Bus Service Becomes Permanent While Renwick Route Ends On 1 July

Monday, 19 June 2023, 11:43 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

From Saturday 1 July the Picton bus service will become a permanent public transport option while the Renwick service will cease operation.

The trial for the Picton service began in 2019 and initially aimed to have a minimum of 192 passengers a month.

Assets and Services Committee Chair David Croad said the numbers speak for themselves with the service averaging 257 passengers a month in the last financial year - “a great result.”

“Due to the demand for this service Council, through this year’s Annual Plan, has agreed to allocate $29,400 to make the Picton to Blenheim return bus service permanent.

“Obviously there is a real need for people to travel on public transport between Picton and Blenheim and it’s great to see the community jumping on board. I encourage more people to consider this option when travelling between Picton and Blenheim in future,” he said.

The Picton service runs two return trips on Tuesday and Thursday, between 9.00 am and 3.00 pm and costs $4 for an adult fare or $2 for a child/teen (5-18 years) fare, each way. Those with SuperGold cards and children under 5 years of age travel for free.

Council has also approved, subject to ratification, $28,000 for the Total Mobility Scheme which provides a service for people who are unable to use buses because of a disability. This funding means those using the service will now pay one-quarter of the total fare cost, rather than one-half. The difference will continue to be funded by central Government.

“This is great news for the 1400 people who have met the eligibility criteria in our community who rely on this transport service,” Clr Croad said. “The subsidised service introduced by central Government following the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in an upswing in usage and it’s wonderful that we can support our community by continuing this service.”

While these services have been made permanent, the Blenheim to Renwick service will cease operation on Friday 30 June.

Councillor Croad said due to a significant decline in patronage the Renwick bus service is no longer financially viable. The service, which began as a trial in 2020, offered four trips on a Tuesday and Thursday, and two trips on a Saturday. One of its stops was at Marlborough Airport.

“Following a decline in passengers Council reviewed the service in 2021 but decided to extend the trial due to Covid-19. “Unfortunately the numbers haven’t increased and Council cannot continue to subsidise a service that isn’t being used,” Councillor Croad said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Recession Engineered By The Reserve Bank

This week, we got official confirmation that the Reserve Bank has finally achieved the recession it has worked so hard to engineer. The Bank has bludgeoned borrowers and households with interest rate hikes, and sought to ease wage pressure by creating recessionary conditions that are being predicted to throw thousands of New Zealanders out of work. Hold the champagne, right? More>>



 
 

Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 