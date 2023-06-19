Picton Bus Service Becomes Permanent While Renwick Route Ends On 1 July

From Saturday 1 July the Picton bus service will become a permanent public transport option while the Renwick service will cease operation.

The trial for the Picton service began in 2019 and initially aimed to have a minimum of 192 passengers a month.

Assets and Services Committee Chair David Croad said the numbers speak for themselves with the service averaging 257 passengers a month in the last financial year - “a great result.”

“Due to the demand for this service Council, through this year’s Annual Plan, has agreed to allocate $29,400 to make the Picton to Blenheim return bus service permanent.

“Obviously there is a real need for people to travel on public transport between Picton and Blenheim and it’s great to see the community jumping on board. I encourage more people to consider this option when travelling between Picton and Blenheim in future,” he said.

The Picton service runs two return trips on Tuesday and Thursday, between 9.00 am and 3.00 pm and costs $4 for an adult fare or $2 for a child/teen (5-18 years) fare, each way. Those with SuperGold cards and children under 5 years of age travel for free.

Council has also approved, subject to ratification, $28,000 for the Total Mobility Scheme which provides a service for people who are unable to use buses because of a disability. This funding means those using the service will now pay one-quarter of the total fare cost, rather than one-half. The difference will continue to be funded by central Government.

“This is great news for the 1400 people who have met the eligibility criteria in our community who rely on this transport service,” Clr Croad said. “The subsidised service introduced by central Government following the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in an upswing in usage and it’s wonderful that we can support our community by continuing this service.”

While these services have been made permanent, the Blenheim to Renwick service will cease operation on Friday 30 June.

Councillor Croad said due to a significant decline in patronage the Renwick bus service is no longer financially viable. The service, which began as a trial in 2020, offered four trips on a Tuesday and Thursday, and two trips on a Saturday. One of its stops was at Marlborough Airport.

“Following a decline in passengers Council reviewed the service in 2021 but decided to extend the trial due to Covid-19. “Unfortunately the numbers haven’t increased and Council cannot continue to subsidise a service that isn’t being used,” Councillor Croad said.

