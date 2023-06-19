Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Steel Wall Being Built To Protect Marina Park

Monday, 19 June 2023, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

The historic building on the corner of Marina Park is having urgent repair work done around it after its front deck and the riverbank were heavily damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Council Journeys infrastructure manager Dave Hadfield says the area around the building will be cordoned off to the public while the work is done, which is expected to take around six weeks – weather permitting.

A wall 54m long made of sheet pile will be installed around the Ormond Road side of the boat ramp.

“Each sheet pile weighs one tonne and will be driven around 9m into the soil to form this wall. “There will be heavy machinery used to put these in and some tree removal will be necessary.

“During Cyclone Gabrielle, Marina Park experienced significant flooding, silt inundation, and a large portion of the river frontage was lost to erosion.

“It has left this site vulnerable to future events.”
Mr Hadfield says as repair work is carried out after Cyclone Gabrielle, it’s important to build back smarter.

“There has to be a certain level of resilience built in to protect this site, and this building, from future impacts from the weather.”

The historic building on the corner of the Waimata and Taruheru rivers has a category 2 listing with Heritage NZ. It was the former ballroom of Lysnar House, still on Stout Street, before it was detached and moved to its position in 1975.

It has been a variety of restaurants since then starting with The Arnhem, The Marina and more recently The Globe. The building and the land are both owned by Gisborne District Council.

Mr Hadfield says this work may require traffic management on Ormond Road as the construction team progresses.

“Please follow the direction of our traffic controllers, and expect delays, while sheets are lowered into position.

“We thank you for your patience while we undertake this crucial work.”

The cost of the project is $300,000 and is funded from an insurance claim.

