Play Like A Girl! Funding Boost For Women’s Football

Monday, 19 June 2023, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

The Wāhine Toa programme, formed through Waikato Bay of Plenty (WaiBOP) Football, has secured $50,000 funding from the Department of Internal Affairs ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

The Government announced its Hine te Hiringa Fund earlier this week, which aims to support regionally led programmes to celebrate and empower women and girls during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

The Wāhine Toa programme is for girls aged 13-17 to meet other liked minded individuals while improving and better understanding the beautiful game of football.

The programme doesn’t just focus on skills and drills but provides wellbeing workshops which empower girls to become leaders, coaches, managers, administrators or referees through health promotion, youth mental wellbeing and development.

Karyn Walters, CEO of WaiBOP Football is grateful for the funding and looking to inspire and encourage young girls within the programme. 
 

“We are so grateful for the financial support. Our Wāhine Toa programme takes a holistic approach for rangatahi wāhine to learn and develop, building on their football and futsal knowledge in a fun and safe environment.”

“We feel at this age it is important for females to build self-confidence and esteem, so we will be focusing on providing an environment that will foster these values.”

“With the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ only weeks away, and right here in Hamilton, it’s an exciting time for women and girls’ football, and we’re so pleased some of our up-and-coming players will have this fantastic opportunity.”

The $50,000 funding will help sustain and expand the programme, including covering the costs of equipment, facilities, staff, and administration, enabling the programme to reach more Māori and ethnic communities, and create better connections with other sporting organisations.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is the biggest female sporting event in the world and kicks off in Hamilton Kirikiriroa from 22 July – 2 August. The city is hosting five matches during the tournament which is co-hosted between Australia and New Zealand.

