Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Wai Takamori O Te Awa Kairangi: New Name For Next Stages Of RiverLink Project

Monday, 19 June 2023, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Mana Whenua have gifted the name Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi - The Soothing Waters of Te Awa Kairangi to the Alliance that will deliver the project previously referred to as RiverLink.

The RiverLink project was planned, consulted on and consented between 2019-2021. Elements of the RiverLink programme being delivered by the Alliance will be delivered under the new name.

Mana Whenua Alliance partners Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira formally gifted the name and cultural narrative at a pōwhiri held at Te Tatau o te Pō Marae in Lower Hutt on 17 April 2023.

The narrative and name were given by Kura Moeahu, respected iwi leader of Te Āti Awa and Taranaki

Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika. The narrative acknowledges the story of the tupua Ngake and how the whipping and lashing of his tail created Te Awa Kairangi - Hutt River. The river was created as Ngake broke free from the landlocked lake, where he lived with Whātaitai, to form Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

The gifting of the name Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi for the project, refers to the many waterways that came together to heal and soothe the scars that Ngake left on the land. These waterways feed the river and continue to shape the landscape of the Hutt Valley. The name is a reminder about the importance of caring for the environment.

RiverLink Mana Whenua Steering Group Interim Chair, and Taranaki Whānui representative, Lee Hunter says these gifts recognise Mana Whenua historical, spiritual and cultural connection to the river and this region.

"Through sharing our Te Āti Awa narratives, the Alliance and wider community are able to learn,

understand and embrace the significance of Te Awa Kairangi to our people".

Alliance Manager Mike Kerr says "The gifting of this narrative reflects the partnership of the project with Mana Whenua to date and establishes the importance of Te Ao Māori into the Alliance from the start. The name reflects the Alliance team’s desire to protect and enhance our land, our river and the future of this area - for the benefit of our entire community".

Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi is an Alliance partnership between iwi Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Hutt City Council, AECOM and Fletcher.

The Alliance has been established to deliver the RiverLink project which includes crucial flood protection and river restoration work, improvements to public transport, walking and cycling routes, local roads and the State Highway 2 Melling Interchange, as well as urban revitalisation of the Lower Hutt city centre.

You can learn more about the project at: www.teawakairangi.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Recession Engineered By The Reserve Bank

This week, we got official confirmation that the Reserve Bank has finally achieved the recession it has worked so hard to engineer. The Bank has bludgeoned borrowers and households with interest rate hikes, and sought to ease wage pressure by creating recessionary conditions that are being predicted to throw thousands of New Zealanders out of work. Hold the champagne, right? More>>



 
 

Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 