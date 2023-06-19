Dangerous Driver Gets A Dose Of Reality
Monday, 19 June 2023, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have charged a man with dangerous driving
following a mindless stunt that left Auckland motorists at a
standstill earlier this month.
The 25-year-old man
allegedly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the Southern
Motorway on 8 June, at around 1pm.
He was reportedly
sitting on top of his car.
Upon Police arrival, the
occupant had left the area, however Police have been making
enquiries and yesterday charged the man
responsible.
Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager,
Inspector Scott Webb says this was yet another example of an
offender being held to account for putting others at risk on
our roads.
"Acts like this are concerning for a number
of reasons, not only the danger posed to the individual and
other road users, but also the congestion it causes on a
busy stretch of motorway."
The man will appear in
court at a later
date.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who ended up being considerably more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, and against this backdrop of Opotikians going about their daily business, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension. More>>