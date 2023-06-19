Dangerous Driver Gets A Dose Of Reality

Police have charged a man with dangerous driving following a mindless stunt that left Auckland motorists at a standstill earlier this month.

The 25-year-old man allegedly stopped his vehicle in the middle of the Southern Motorway on 8 June, at around 1pm.

He was reportedly sitting on top of his car.

Upon Police arrival, the occupant had left the area, however Police have been making enquiries and yesterday charged the man responsible.

Tāmaki Makaurau Road Policing Manager, Inspector Scott Webb says this was yet another example of an offender being held to account for putting others at risk on our roads.

"Acts like this are concerning for a number of reasons, not only the danger posed to the individual and other road users, but also the congestion it causes on a busy stretch of motorway."

The man will appear in court at a later date.

