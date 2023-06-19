Patrolling At A Station Of A Different Kind

Police and the community are all aboard a new initiative to get youths moving

out of town centres and transport hubs in parts of Waitematā North, with

successful results to date.

Police have conducted a number of foot patrols between 3.30-6.30pm on both

Friday and Saturday nights at the Hibiscus Coast Bus Station in recent weeks

as part of Operation Double Decker, with a focus on increased visibility

within the local transport hubs and engagement with the community.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Roger Small, says

Police have been actively following up reports of issues resulting after

groups of young people began to congregate in some public spaces.

“Police are acutely aware of the community’s concerns around some of the

behaviour resulting because of this, and have been working hard to make sure

our locals feel safe.

“We are continuing to work with both the community and our partner agencies

to address any concerns.”

Police received an overwhelming number of positive comments over the last few

weeks of patrolling and we look forward to engaging with our community

further in the weeks to come.

On Friday 16 June, Police engaged with a large number of youths occupying the

bus station buildings from 3.30pm and while the majority of the group

dispersed within a short time frame, Police transported two youths home and

spoke to their guardians with positive results.

On Saturday, while there were less numbers of youth in the area, Police again

spoke to the groups at the station and encouraged those congregating to move

on in a timely fashion.

One individual was transported home without incident.

Senior Sergeant Small says our community has a right to feel safe and be safe

in their neighbourhood.

“We are aware there has been concern in recent months following reports of

youths congregating in the area and we want our locals to know Police are

taking this seriously, with our staff actively patrolling the area.

“The behaviour on display is simply not tolerable and understandably causes

our community distress.

“Our patrols have also focused on engaging with our community, but the

issues aren’t something that Police alone can solve.”

Auckland Transport Executive General Manager of Safety, Stacey van der

Putten, says:

"Auckland Transport absolutely supports this initiative – to make sure all

our customers feel safe – no matter where they are.

"We continue to run a range of measures, alongside Police, to ensure all our

services and facilities are as safe as possible."

Police will continue to have a presence in these areas, alongside Community

Patrols of New Zealand (CPNZ), in the weeks and months to come.

We encourage the public to report potential issues or incidents unfolding so

we can take appropriate action. The public’s information will continue to

provide valuable assistance to our staff.

Police continue to urge people to report incidents if they are happening now

by calling 111.

© Scoop Media

