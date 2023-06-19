Patrolling At A Station Of A Different Kind
Police and the community are all aboard a new initiative
to get youths moving
out of town centres and transport hubs in parts of Waitematā North, with
successful results to date.
Police have conducted a number of
foot patrols between 3.30-6.30pm on both
Friday and Saturday nights at the Hibiscus Coast Bus Station in recent weeks
as part of Operation Double Decker, with a focus on increased visibility
within the local transport hubs and engagement with the community.
Waitematā North Area
Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Roger Small,
says
Police have been actively following up reports of issues resulting after
groups of young people began to congregate in some public spaces.
“Police are
acutely aware of the community’s concerns around some of
the
behaviour resulting because of this, and have been working hard to make sure
our locals feel safe.
“We are continuing to work with both the
community and our partner agencies
to address any concerns.”
Police received an overwhelming number of
positive comments over the last few
weeks of patrolling and we look forward to engaging with our community
further in the weeks to come.
On Friday
16 June, Police engaged with a large number of youths
occupying the
bus station buildings from 3.30pm and while the majority of the group
dispersed within a short time frame, Police transported two youths home and
spoke to their guardians with positive results.
On Saturday,
while there were less numbers of youth in the area, Police
again
spoke to the groups at the station and encouraged those congregating to move
on in a timely fashion.
One individual was transported home without incident.
Senior Sergeant Small says our community has
a right to feel safe and be safe
in their neighbourhood.
“We are aware there has been concern
in recent months following reports of
youths congregating in the area and we want our locals to know Police are
taking this seriously, with our staff actively patrolling the area.
“The behaviour on display is
simply not tolerable and understandably causes
our community distress.
“Our patrols have also focused
on engaging with our community, but the
issues aren’t something that Police alone can solve.”
Auckland
Transport Executive General Manager of Safety, Stacey van
der
Putten, says:
"Auckland Transport absolutely
supports this initiative – to make sure all
our customers feel safe – no matter where they are.
"We
continue to run a range of measures, alongside Police, to
ensure all our
services and facilities are as safe as possible."
Police will continue to have a presence in
these areas, alongside Community
Patrols of New Zealand (CPNZ), in the weeks and months to come.
We encourage
the public to report potential issues or incidents unfolding
so
we can take appropriate action. The public’s information will continue to
provide valuable assistance to our staff.
Police continue to urge people to report
incidents if they are happening now
by calling 111.