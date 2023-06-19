Ahoy! Police Assist Huxley’s Journey Back To Shore

Captain Huxley certainly got his sea legs out in Hobson Bay earlier today

after unexpectedly heading out on the tender.

Just before midday the Police Maritime Unit was contacted by a member of the

public after his best friend Huxley had accidently drifted away on the

vessel’s tender.

Acting Sergeant Jesse Jenden says Huxley’s owner was checking his vessel on

a mooring in Judges Bay when the dinghy floated off.

He says they ended up locating Huxley drifting about 400 metres from his

owner.

“He was friendly as, and happy to see us. It was a great day to be out on

the water and clearly Huxley was taking advantage of the sunshine,” Acting

Sergeant Jenden says.

“It was the first time I’ve ever encountered a dog skippering his own

boat. They say every dog has his day, and lucky for Huxley the Police were

there to help when his arrived.”

The pair were reunited and it’s fair to say Huxley’s happy to have all

four legs back on land.

