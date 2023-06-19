Ahoy! Police Assist Huxley’s Journey Back To Shore
Captain Huxley certainly got his sea legs out in Hobson
Bay earlier today
after unexpectedly heading out on the tender.
Just before midday the Police Maritime Unit
was contacted by a member of the
public after his best friend Huxley had accidently drifted away on the
vessel’s tender.
Acting Sergeant Jesse Jenden
says Huxley’s owner was checking his vessel on
a mooring in Judges Bay when the dinghy floated off.
He
says they ended up locating Huxley drifting about 400 metres
from his
owner.
“He was friendly as, and happy to
see us. It was a great day to be out on
the water and clearly Huxley was taking advantage of the sunshine,” Acting
Sergeant Jenden says.
“It was the first
time I’ve ever encountered a dog skippering his
own
boat. They say every dog has his day, and lucky for Huxley the Police were
there to help when his arrived.”
“Our vision is to make New Zealand the safest country, for everyone.”
The pair were
reunited and it’s fair to say Huxley’s happy to have
all
four legs back on land.