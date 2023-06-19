Incident In Half Moon Bay
Monday, 19 June 2023, 5:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Initial reports suggested there were two people located
deceased at a
property in Casuarina Rd, Half Moon
Bay.
Police can now confirm there is one person
deceased at this address.
The matter is still in the
very early stages and we will continue to provide
updates
as they come to
hand.
