Update - Incident In Half Moon Bay
Monday, 19 June 2023, 6:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua, Counties
Manukau CIB:
Police investigations are continuing this
evening after a person was found
deceased at a property
in Casuarina Rd, Half Moon Bay earlier today.
Police
remain on the scene and cordons are in place as we work to
establish
exactly what has occurred.
A scene guard
will remain in place overnight and a scene examination will
get
underway tomorrow.
Casuarina Rd is currently
closed between Liam and Medina Places.
We want to
reassure the community that we will provide updates as they
come
to hand.
An increased Police presence will
remain as our enquiries continue into the
circumstances
surrounding this incident.
Anyone who may be able to
assist Police is urged to contact us on 105,
referencing
job number
P055051610.
