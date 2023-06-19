Update - Incident In Half Moon Bay

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police investigations are continuing this evening after a person was found

deceased at a property in Casuarina Rd, Half Moon Bay earlier today.

Police remain on the scene and cordons are in place as we work to establish

exactly what has occurred.

A scene guard will remain in place overnight and a scene examination will get

underway tomorrow.

Casuarina Rd is currently closed between Liam and Medina Places.

We want to reassure the community that we will provide updates as they come

to hand.

An increased Police presence will remain as our enquiries continue into the

circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone who may be able to assist Police is urged to contact us on 105,

referencing job number P055051610.

