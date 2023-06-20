Fatal Crash, Hastings
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 8:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm one person has died following a
two-vehicle collision on Maraekakaho Road, Camberley this
evening.
Police were called about 7.20pm.
Sadly,
one person died at the scene.
Two other people were
transported to hospital.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who ended up being considerably more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, and against this backdrop of Opotikians going about their daily business, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension. More>>