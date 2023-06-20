One Person Arrested Following Albany Incident

Attributed to Acting Detective Inspector Timothy Williams, Waitematā CIB.

Around 9pm last night, Police responded to multiple calls from the Albany area advising of several patrons of three restaurants being assaulted.

Upon arrival, a 24-year-old male was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court this morning, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Further charges are expected.

Police would like to reassure the public that initial enquiries suggest that this is an isolated incident and we can confirm we are not seeking anyone further in relation to this incident.

Police will be present in the area this morning as a wider scene examination is conducted.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.

Additionally, if you have footage of the incident, please contact 105 quoting reference number 230620/0005 and the investigation team will be in touch.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

