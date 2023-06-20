Homicide Investigation Launched, Whangārei

A homicide investigation is underway in the Whangārei suburb of Morningside

following a man’s death last night.

Police were called to the Anzac Road property at 5.30pm, where the man was located with a stab wound.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, of Northland CIB, says the offender had fled the scene prior to Police arrival.

“Frontline staff immediately began enquires to locate the man. Meanwhile, the man was transported to hospital in a critical condition.”

Police can confirm the person has since died as a result of their injuries, with the homicide investigation commencing.

“The man’s whānau have been advised and they are understandably distraught at what has occurred. “We are ensuring there is support in place for them.”

A scene guard has been in place overnight while a scene examination began and this will continue today.

A number of enquiries remain underway and while there have not yet been any arrests, Police have been making significant progress overnight.

At this stage, we are not in a position to release details of the deceased and a post-mortem is due to be completed today. We will look to provide these details in due course.

Detective Inspector Doell says Police are following positive lines of enquiry to locate those involved.

“We know the community will be feeling concerned about this incident and will still be feeling the impact from other recent events.

“Please be rest assured we are doing everything we can to locate the person responsible and hold them to account.

“The community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the immediate area and have not yet been in contact with Police.

You can call us via 105 or provide information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230619/9551.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation allows.

