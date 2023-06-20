Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Manawatū Young Achievers Awards To Become More Inclusive

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 9:18 am
Press Release: Manawatu District Council

The Manawatū Young Achievers Awards are a highlight of the year for many young people in our district. Run jointly by Manawatū District Council and the Manawatū Youth Council, the awards acknowledge the contributions of young people to their communities.

In previous years, nominations for the award categories were submitted by schools. However, council has widened the nomination process to included submission from sports clubs, multicultural groups, churches, Iwi, marae, youth organisations, performing arts groups, and recreational clubs.

The theme of this year’s awards is Kia Kaha, or overcoming adversity, and there are six award categories that nominations can be submitted for.

  • Te Raukura – Inclusion Award
  • Auhua – Innovation Award
  • Tūao – Volunteer Award
  • Taiao – Commitment to the Environment Award
  • Te Manukura – Leadership Award
  • Te Iho Pūmanawa – Whakamana Tanagta (for recognition of outstanding contribution to their whānau, community, church, school, or peers).

“Part of the reason for the changes to the nomination process is to recognise that there are youth who deserve recognition that exist outside of the mainstream schooling system. They could be in full-time employment, they could be home-schooled, or they could be too old to attend school, as the definition of youth includes those up to the age of 24,” says Youth Liaison Councillor Lara Blackmore.

There are two age brackets per award; 5 – 12 years and 13+ years. Each organisation can submit up to three nominations per category, although high schools are able to submit up to four per category.

“We welcome all schools and community groups to put forward their outstanding rangitahi and youth for recognition with these awards. It’s important that their success is celebrated, and that we show them that their contributions are valued by our community,” says Lara.

The nomination period is open now and closes on Wednesday, 12 July at 5:00pm.

The ceremony for the Manawatū Young Achievers Awards 2023 will be held on Monday, 18 September at the Feilding Civic Centre.

