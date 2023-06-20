Funding For Creative Projects Available Again

Kāpiti Coast District Council is pleased to announce the opening of the first round of Creative Communities Scheme funding for the 2023/24 year.

Arts events coordinator Nerita Clark says individuals and organisations are invited to apply for a share of the $23,000 available.

Projects that create opportunities for community involvement, support diverse arts and cultural traditions or have a focus on rangatahi (young people) are welcome.

“The Creative Communities Scheme supports a great range of initiatives which all contribute to the richness of life on the coast,” Ms Clark says.

“The most recent round saw an influx of great applications that will offer opportunities for people to get involved in our vibrant arts scene – whether as participants or audiences.

“We’ve got everything from poetry and print making projects to Māori initiatives to things for the youngsters.

“We really look forward to receiving new applications and seeing what the Kāpiti Coast’s relentlessly creative community does next.”

The Creative Communities Scheme is funded by Creative New Zealand and Council to support and increase participation in local arts and culture at a grassroots level. Funds are distributed locally twice a year.

Applications open on 20 June and close at 4pm on 25 July.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/CreativeCommunities for more information and to apply.

