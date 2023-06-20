Lane blocked following crash, Puketaha - Waikato
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Seddon Road and Puketaha Road are down to one lane
following a crash this afternoon.
Police were called
around 3.15pm after a car hit a power pole.
There are
no reports of injuries, however powerlines are down and
power is out in the area.
Motorists are advised to
expect delays while emergency services clear the
scene.
