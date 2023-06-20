Death following crash, Levin
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 5:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the death of a pedestrian following a
crash on Queen Street East on 11 June.
Emergency
services were called to the crash, which involved a car and
a pedestrian, about 4.20pm.
The pedestrian was
transported to hospital, however they sadly later
died.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who were actually more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension.More>>