Update: Serious Crash, Mount Cook Road
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 6:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now advise that one person has died following
a crash on Mount Cook Road in Mackenzie District
today.
The crash was reported to Police at
12.05pm.
Two other people were injured in the crash
– one critically and one
seriously.
One lane has
reopened.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who were actually more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension.More>>