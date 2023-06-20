Whangārei Homicide - Name Release

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, Northland CIB:

Police can now publicly release the name of the man who died in Morningside,

Whangārei last night.

He was Jason George McNae, aged 24.

Our thoughts are with his whānau at this very difficult time with the loss

of Jason.

On behalf of Police, I would like to acknowledge the wider community who have

been eyes and ears, assisting with our investigation bringing an apprehension

so quickly.

Earlier today [1], a 50-year-old man was charged with Jason’s murder and is

now before the Court.

