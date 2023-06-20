Whangārei Homicide - Name Release
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 7:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, Northland
CIB:
Police can now publicly release the name of the
man who died in Morningside,
Whangārei last
night.
He was Jason George McNae, aged 24.
Our
thoughts are with his whānau at this very difficult time
with the loss
of Jason.
On behalf of Police, I
would like to acknowledge the wider community who
have
been eyes and ears, assisting with our investigation
bringing an apprehension
so quickly.
Earlier today
[1], a 50-year-old man was charged with Jason’s murder and
is
now before the
Court.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who were actually more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension.More>>