Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Welcomes Direction Signalled By FFLG Panel’s Report

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 10:18 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Lower Hutt Mayor, Campbell Barry, says local government needs to change. He is looking forward to working with councils around the country, and central government, to consider the recommendations in the final report from the Panel of the Review into the Future for Local Government.

Mayor Barry says many of the changes recommended by the independent panel would put councils and local democracy in a far better position for the future.

A key part of the report is about affordability for ratepayers, and the recommended changes will ease pressure on communities through a more efficient and sustainable operating model.

"The current rating system is broken and becoming increasingly unaffordable for many of our residents."

"Quite often central government imposes unfunded mandates on local government meaning we are constantly doing more and are saddled with the increased costs associated with that."

"This means we’re using blunt tools like our rating system to ask ratepayers for more. By central government opening up new revenue streams to us through an annual transfer, rates on Crown property and climate change support, we will be in a better position to deliver basic services and make long term decisions."

"Local Government needs to be supported by significant and sustainable revenue streams to support our people, business and environment."

Mayor Barry says he is pleased to see the focus on partnerships, particularly with Mana Whenua, featuring strongly throughout the panel’s report.

"There is a need across local government to improve partnerships with Mana Whenua. The suggestion in the report to make local government a partner to the Treaty of Waitangi will support this."

"In Lower Hutt we have seen immense benefit in prioritising and investing in our partnerships with Mana Whenua. This includes a renewed focus on social and environmental outcomes and delivering services and projects in an equitable and empowering way."

Overall, Mayor Barry says local government needs to change.

"Our current structure is not fit for purpose."

"The panel’s report puts an important challenge to central and local government. I’m pleased that it outlines a clear roadmap to strengthen local government and devolve greater decision making to our communities and strengthen local democracy."

"It’s important that these recommendations are closely considered, and that we don’t kick the can down the road any longer."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Crackdown On Gangs

For much of last week, Opotiki was like the setting of a Wes Anderson movie. Gruff, no nonsense cops. Bikers who looked just as tough, but who were actually more peaceful than a similar-sized rugby crowd. Stoic, sensible locals who couldn’t see what the fuss was about. Simultaneously, a near-hysterical gaggle of reporters armed with cameras and microphones, kept on insisting that Opotiki was a barely-corked hellscape boiling with fear and tension.More>>



 
 

Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 