Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Light Rail Advancing With “fantastic” Community Response

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Auckland Light Rail Ltd

Auckland Light Rail (ALR) is reporting rapid progress towards advancing the project thanks to a fantastic community response to help shape the ALR’s preferred route, and the end of the first round of its critical geotech work.

“Together the much clearer picture of what is important to the community above ground and the information from our test bores below ground mark two significant steps towards our mid-year goal – confirmation of ALR’s route and station locations and getting our consenting process underway,” says Tommy Parker, Chief Executive for Auckland Light Rail Ltd (ALR Ltd).

Mr Parker describes the more than 1500 responses ALR received from its latest community engagement as “fantastic and valuable” insights.

“Public support for the project remains very high, with 70 per cent support from people who gave us feedback,” Mr Parker adds. “We’re grateful to everyone who took the time to get involved – it has been very successful and worthwhile for ALR.”

ALR went to the community to ask for feedback relating to the preferred route for the 24kilometrelong airport-to-central city system:

  • Two options for light rail to connect into Māngere
  • Two options for a shared light rail and traditional or heavy rail route in the Onehunga area
  • New station hubs at Dominion Junction and Kingsland

ONEHUNGA

Mr Parker says more than half the people ALR heard from were from Onehunga or gave feedback about the Onehunga options.

“We heard there was a strong preference for a simpler and more direct light rail route alongside the Southwestern Motorway (State Highway 20) and the Onehunga Bay lagoon.”

MĀNGERE

Support for ALR on the south side of the Manukau Harbour was also strong, Mr Parker says, especially from people who work in the airport commercial precinct area and for shift workers.

“There is a strong desire – almost 80 per cent – for light rail to connect into the Māngere town centre. The motorway route option was the least preferred and is seen as too difficult for people to access.”

DOMINION JUNCTION AND KINGSLAND

Mr Parker says ALR received a range of ideas about the Dominion Junction and Kingsland station hubs to make light rail both a convenient and enjoyable part of everyday life.

“These two hubs are seen as more than travel destinations but places where people can shop, socialise and do business. People want the stations to be easily accessible for walkers and cyclists, and for those travelling from further away by bus or other transport options.”

NEXT STEPS

Mr Parker says all feedback is now being considered by ALR’s design and planning team before final decisions are made.

“We’re looking at various implications and trade-offs involved regarding impacts on property, the environment and landscape. We are committed to continue to work with our communities, especially those in Onehunga and Māngere, and we’ll be back in touch to share our decisions and next steps about the route and stations,” Mr Parker says.

The community feedback can be viewed in a ‘Summary of Public Engagement’ document on ALR’s website www.lightrail.co.nz

UNDERGROUND INVESTIGATIONS

Mr Parker says the second project advancement involves data collected from 30 bore holes drilled mainly across the city’s narrow central isthmus between Kingsland and Wesley.

“The data gives us a 3D picture of Auckland underground. As part of the drilling work we discovered several layers of basalt lava flows 40 to 50 metres deep, belonging to the historic Auckland Volcanic Field. These are ‘no go areas’ where it would be difficult for us to build our tunnel. It’s critical information that allows us to work out the exact path for the tunnel and where stations could be located.”

Mr Parker says ALR plans to confirm the preferred route and station locations in the next few months when it lodges Notice of Requirement documents with Auckland Council to protect the land needed to build light rail.

The Auckland Light Rail route will be 24 kilometres long – half of it tunnelled – and include up to 18 stations between central Auckland and the airport. Alongside better transport connections between the city’s two biggest job centres, ALR will give people easier and more frequent travel around their city and deliver transport resilience and environmental benefits.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Light Rail Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



PM Hipkins: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On TOP & The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>



 
 

TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Today’s announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 