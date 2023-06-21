Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

PNG Officer Trains NZ Army’s Future Officers

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 3:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

Papua New Guinea Defence Force’s Captain Peter Morlen is normally more at home teaching the techniques of jungle warfare in the heat of his home country, but is warming to his task passing on his knowledge to New Zealand soldiers in the colder climate of Waiouru.

Captain Peter Morlen with a New Zealand Army Officer Cadet School student

Captain Morlen, from Daru in the Western Province of Papua New Guinea, arrived in Waiouru in mid-winter June 2022. He had to quickly acclimatise and get an understanding of his new role.

Responsible for delivering Leadership Training (Garrison and Field) at the New Zealand Army’s Officer Cadet School, Captain Morlen also supports the delivery of the Territorial Force Commissioning Course, Special Officers Induction Course, and the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer’s course.

He comes well qualified for the role, having spent almost 13 years with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF). During that time, he spent three years as an instructor with the PNGDF equivalent school for Officer Cadets.

The secondment, which has been running for more than 30 years, is part of the New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) Mutual Assistance Programme (MAP), an integral component of New Zealand’s contribution to peace and security in the Asia Pacific. MAP activities include the provision of training, technical and other support to South Pacific and Southeast Asian security and defence forces. It also facilitates opportunities for the NZDF to gain experiences in training and operating in tropical environments.

Captain Morlen has specialist skills that are particularly important for Kiwi soldiers, who often find themselves deploying for various exercises and operations throughout the Pacific.

“I provide techniques, tactics and procedures in close country training and survival in the jungle. And for situational awareness for working in the Pacific, I also teach the main way of life and beliefs for Papua New Guinea and other Pacific Island nations,” he said.

Captain Morlen says he’s learnt a lot about New Zealand culture too.

“I never thought New Zealanders had traditions until I was introduced to the NZ Army National Marae, where rich cultural stories are found. And more interestingly is how the Māori culture fits perfectly in the military culture. They complement each other,” he said.

Captain Morlen will return to Papua New Guinea at the end of 2024, and said that so far, he’s really enjoying his time with the NZ Army.

“Kiwis are very respectful, understanding and easy to get along with. Being part of the team, inviting collective ideas is a common practice. I enjoy doing my work and the company of my Kiwi counterparts makes my work easier and interesting. It’s been good to learn new Kiwi ways of doing things and values as well.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



PM Hipkins: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On TOP & The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>



 
 

TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Today’s announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 