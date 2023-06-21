Further Update Over Death In Half Moon Bay
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 4:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now provide a further update into an
investigation into a sudden
death at a residential
property in Half Moon Bay on Monday.
A post mortem
examination has been completed this afternoon.
We can
now advise that the 89-year-old man’s death will be
referred to the
Coroner.
The man’s family has
been advised of this development and they are
continuing
to be supported by Victim Support as well as Police Ethnic
Liaison
Officers.
Police enquiries at the Casuarina
Road property have also been
completed.
