Further Update Over Death In Half Moon Bay

Police can now provide a further update into an investigation into a sudden

death at a residential property in Half Moon Bay on Monday.

A post mortem examination has been completed this afternoon.

We can now advise that the 89-year-old man’s death will be referred to the

Coroner.

The man’s family has been advised of this development and they are

continuing to be supported by Victim Support as well as Police Ethnic Liaison

Officers.

Police enquiries at the Casuarina Road property have also been completed.

