Vehicles Impounded Following Gang-related Anti Social Driving Behaviour

Attributed to Superintendent Tim Anderson, Bay of Plenty District Commander.

Eight vehicles have been impounded and other infringements issued following two gang tangi in Bay of Plenty.

A tangi in Welcome Bay involving the Greazy Dogs on June 11 saw five vehicles impounded – four for failing to stop for Police and one for sustained loss of traction.

Two drivers had their licenses suspended for excessive speed, while three people have appeared in court – one for speeding offences and two for obstruction.

In total, 14 infringements were issued by Police on the day.

Meanwhile, investigations are still ongoing in relation to offending on the roads during a Mongrel Mob tangi in Ōpōtiki on June 14.

The post-tangi investigation phase is underway across the Bay of Plenty to identify offences committed and to identify the perpetrators of the offending.

This includes infringement notices for traffic-related offending such as allowing passengers to ride in a dangerous manner, and not wearing seatbelts.

Three vehicles have been impounded at this stage.

This is on top of a successful operation on the day of the tangi and in the days following, which saw gang-related vehicles stopped and searched by Police under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation (CAIL) Act 2023.

As a result, nine people were arrested and three people have been summonsed to appear in court.

Those arrested and summonsed are facing a range of charges, including for firearms and drug-related offending, and possession of offensive weapons and ammunition.

We hope this sends a clear message to both the gangs and the wider community that Police do not tolerate unlawful behaviour and will work hard to hold people to account.

© Scoop Media

