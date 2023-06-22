Technical Issue Expected To Cause Delays At Local Hospitals

A significant ICT outage is affecting a range of systems across Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley and Te Whatu Ora Wairarapa.

The outage is causing some disruption to systems at Wellington Regional Hospital, Kenepuru Community Hospital, Ratonga Rua o Porirua, Hutt Hospital, and Wairarapa Hospital.

As a result of the issue, anyone coming to hospital this morning for outpatient appointments, or planned care and procedures, may experience delays or disruption. Our teams are working hard to minimise the impact on patients, and we ask people to please be respectful of our staff and one another.

Anyone who is not able to have their appointment or procedure today will be rescheduled for the next available opportunity, and it is expected that the issue will be resolved later today.

Anyone in need of emergency or urgent care will continue to receive it. Anyone who is not sure if they require urgent care should contact their GP or medical centre, or phone Healthline (0800 611 116) for advice. In an emergency, call 111.

