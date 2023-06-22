Technical Issue Expected To Cause Delays At Local Hospitals
Thursday, 22 June 2023, 9:13 am
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand
A significant ICT outage is affecting a range of systems
across Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley and Te
Whatu Ora Wairarapa.
The outage is causing some
disruption to systems at Wellington Regional Hospital,
Kenepuru Community Hospital, Ratonga Rua o Porirua, Hutt
Hospital, and Wairarapa Hospital.
As a result of the
issue, anyone coming to hospital this morning for outpatient
appointments, or planned care and procedures, may experience
delays or disruption. Our teams are working hard to minimise
the impact on patients, and we ask people to please be
respectful of our staff and one another.
Anyone who is
not able to have their appointment or procedure today will
be rescheduled for the next available opportunity, and it is
expected that the issue will be resolved later
today.
Anyone in need of emergency or urgent care will
continue to receive it. Anyone who is not sure if they
require urgent care should contact their GP or medical
centre, or phone Healthline (0800 611 116) for advice. In an
emergency, call 111.
Further updates will
be made available via our websites (www.ccdhb.org.nz,
www.huttvalleydhb.org.nz,
and www.wairarapa.dhb.org.nz)
and Facebook pages (
www.facebook.com/TeWhatuOraCapitalCoastHuttValley
and www.facebook.com/wairarapadhb/).
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. More>>
The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>