Media Statement | Ports Of Auckland
Thursday, 22 June 2023, 10:08 am
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland
Mayor Wayne Brown would like to provide clarification on
today’s media reports regarding the Ports of
Auckland.
Mayor Brown reconfirms his position that the
port land is not for sale.
He has allowed a process to
continue that will enable the Governing Body to consider all
other options including an operating lease before they make
any decision.
The Mayor himself says he is open-minded
about the best solution and is generally interested in
reading the advice and seeing what Councillors think about
it. It will also involve engagement with multiple
stakeholders including the Maritime Union, users of the Port
and Aucklanders.
Mayor Brown is pleased with the
progress made on this work so far, which is indicating that
there is a pathway to return valuable port land back to
public use.
His meeting in Busan was with the Busan
Port Authority, not specifically with DP World.
Any
process to consider operating lease would invite
participation from all interest parties through a
competitive
process.
