Media Statement | Ports Of Auckland

Mayor Wayne Brown would like to provide clarification on today’s media reports regarding the Ports of Auckland.

Mayor Brown reconfirms his position that the port land is not for sale.

He has allowed a process to continue that will enable the Governing Body to consider all other options including an operating lease before they make any decision.

The Mayor himself says he is open-minded about the best solution and is generally interested in reading the advice and seeing what Councillors think about it. It will also involve engagement with multiple stakeholders including the Maritime Union, users of the Port and Aucklanders.

Mayor Brown is pleased with the progress made on this work so far, which is indicating that there is a pathway to return valuable port land back to public use.

His meeting in Busan was with the Busan Port Authority, not specifically with DP World.

Any process to consider operating lease would invite participation from all interest parties through a competitive process.

