Nikau Foundation Helps Wellington’s Not-for-profits Through Almost $1 Million In Funding

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 10:12 am
Press Release: Nikau Foundation

Nikau Foundation (Te Upoko-o-te-Ika-a-Maui, the Greater Wellington region’s community foundation) has given out almost $1 million in its 2023 grants round, helping not-for-profits throughout the Greater Wellington region.

While local not-for-profits continue to face challenges and pressures due to increased demand and inflation, Nikau Foundation remains steadfast in providing vital support for our communities.

During their 2023 contestable grants round, Nikau gave out $915,441 to 152 not-for-profits operating throughout the Greater Wellington region. These include grants given to the Life Education Trust to support educator salaries, to help Wellington-based Ekta Inc to purchase basic groceries for our city’s most vulnerable and to help LGBTQIA+ youth organisation, InsideOUT Kōaro to cover office rental costs.

Offering meaningful funding

The Foundation’s top funding areas were operational expenses ($295,893) followed by salaries ($236,831).

“We know that our community organisations are working harder than ever, and it’s important for us to listen to what they need,” says Nikau Foundation Executive Director, Emma Lewis. “Funding which helps the day-to-day costs, to pay the bills, keep the lights on, and keep great people in roles is crucial right now. We are delighted to be there supporting the things that matter to them.”

Grants this year have helped LGBTQIA+ youth organisation, InsideOUT Kōaro to cover office rental costs. “Covering these costs is an absolute game-changer for us, there are very few safe spaces for rainbow young people in central Wellington” says InsideOUT Managing Director, Tabby Besley. “It enables us to host events, collaborate with other community groups and provide a safe community space for our rangatahi, who often experience social isolation and poor mental health.”

A grant has also helped Orange Sky New Zealand to run their mobile shower and laundry service. The grant will help cover practical expenses such as insurance, petrol, van repairs and maintenance costs, so they can focus on delivering services for vulnerable people based in Wellington.

“Without this kind of operational funding, we just couldn’t do what we do,” says Orange Sky New Zealand Senior Fundraising Manager, Katie Hart. “It means that those experiencing homelessness or doing it tough can continue to be supported through free laundry, showers and social connection.”

A tough funding landscape

Nikau Foundation saw a 12% increase in applications this year, with the average grant requested increasing by 14%.

“We believe that this is indicative of several factors - the cost-of-living crisis being a significant one,” says Nikau Foundation Executive Director, Emma Lewis. “The philanthropy and funding sectors continue to face challenges, which leaves not-for-profits feeling the pinch even more.”

“Times are challenging, but Nikau Foundation remains steadfast in working alongside our community, making grants to support the day-to-day, and being there to help good mahi grow for the benefit of our communities,” says Emma. “This is what our model is designed to do, be there in the good times and the not so good, and that is what we intend to do.”

About Nikau Foundation:

Nikau Foundation is Te Upoko-o-te-Ika-a-Maui the Greater Wellington region’s community foundation. With a mission to build healthy, thriving and resilient communities, Nikau builds reliable long-term funding streams to support the people and places of our region today, tomorrow and forever. Now the guardian of $33 million, Nikau Foundation is committed to creating transformational change for our communities, ensuring everyone has the tools and resources they need to flourish.

Last year, Nikau gave out over $776,000 during its grants round with more than $1,000,000 given out throughout the financial year.

