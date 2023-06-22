Update – Ōpōtiki Homicide Investigation
Thursday, 22 June 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged with
attempting to pervert the course of justice.
The man
is scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court
today.
Police continue to make inquiries into the
death of Steven Taiatini on Saint John Street in Ōpōtiki
on 9 June.
Police are again appealing for anyone with
information about Mr Taiatini’s death.
We are
particularly interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed
the events in Saint John Street on 9 June, who has not yet
spoken to Police, or anyone with footage of what
occurred.
We urge anyone with information to come
forward and speak to Police, no matter how insignificant you
think it might be.
Information can be shared via 105
– either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
‘Update Report’ and reference file number
230610/2652.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at
https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org
