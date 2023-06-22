Update – Ōpōtiki Homicide Investigation

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The man is scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court today.

Police continue to make inquiries into the death of Steven Taiatini on Saint John Street in Ōpōtiki on 9 June.

Police are again appealing for anyone with information about Mr Taiatini’s death.

We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed the events in Saint John Street on 9 June, who has not yet spoken to Police, or anyone with footage of what occurred.

We urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to Police, no matter how insignificant you think it might be.

Information can be shared via 105 – either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’ and reference file number 230610/2652.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://www.crimestoppers-nz.org

