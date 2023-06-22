Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Auckland Council Appoints Acting CEO

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Mayor Wayne Brown has announced Phil Wilson has been appointed Auckland Council’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, following the resignation of current CEO Jim Stabback in February.

Mr Wilson, who is currently Director Governance and CCO Partnerships, takes up the role on 3 July. He has held a number of senior management roles at Auckland Council, including chief of staff, and was general manager of HR and communications at Manukau City Council.

Mayor Brown said Mr Wilson has the requisite skills and experience to lead the organisation over the coming months as the council continues the process to recruit a new CEO, which is not expected to be completed until the end of the year.

“Phil has been in the local government sector for over 30 years and is well respected by staff, councillors, local boards and CCOs. He has the right management skills and knowledge to guide the organisation until we appoint a permanent CEO. He will ensure that the council is well positioned to tackle key issues such as the Long-term Plan and storm recovery plan,” says Mayor Brown.

Mayor Brown said he wanted to thank Mr Stabback for guiding council through what has been a particularly difficult period.

“I want to acknowledge his service, dedication to staff, the wider council group and Aucklanders. I am grateful for the support Jim has provided me over the past eight months, and recently with the passing of one of the most difficult annual budgets in the history of Auckland Council. I wish him all the best with his next endeavour,” says Mayor Brown.

Mr Wilson will take up the Acting CEO role from Monday 3 July.

