Increased Police Presence In West Auckland As Operation Cobalt Carries Out Enforcement Action

Friday, 23 June 2023, 9:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

This morning Operation Cobalt staff are being assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad to execute search warrants in View Road and Cranwell Street, Henderson.

Police will also be carrying out checkpoints alongside the planned Operation Cobalt warrants targeting the Head Hunters in Henderson.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams says search warrants are being executed at numerous properties.

“Today’s action by Operation Cobalt is in relation to ongoing investigations into unlawful activity by Head Hunter Gang members.”

Road Policing staff are supporting today’s enforcement action with checkpoints being conducted around the area.

“These checkpoints are moving and will be set up across different locations, alongside other vehicle stops in the area,” Acting Detective Inspector Williams says.

“We are letting the public know they will see an increased visibility of our staff, and we are reassuring them this is part of our action being taken today.”

This morning’s operation is continuing, and Police will release further information once our action is completed.

