Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Chartruese: Arrests Made, Drugs, Cars And Luxury Watches Seized

Friday, 23 June 2023, 11:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A Police operation across Auckland has uncovered an alleged drug importation and money laundering operation valued at more than $60 million.

Four people have been arrested and vehicles, jewellery, ammunition, and cash totalling around $1 million have been seized following a six-month investigation, Operation Chartruese, targeting an organised criminal group alleged to have been involved in the importation, sale and supply of Methamphetamine and MDMA as well as precursor chemicals and the laundering of the funds generated.

Yesterday, officers from the Financial Crime Group, National Organised Crime Group, and the Waitematā District executed 20 search warrants across Henderson, Albany, Dairy Flat, Te Atatū, Auckland City, Mt Roskill, Massey, Forest Hill, Riverhead, Ranui, Morningside and Bayview.

Police seized eight vehicles, two jet skis on trailers, 19 watches, ammunition, shotgun cartridges, imitation firearms, a Kimar pistol, 3.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, and about $100,000 in cash.

Four men, ranging in age from 37-47, are facing charges including participating in organised crime groups, importing methamphetamine, MDMA and precursors, supplying methamphetamine, MDMA and precursors and money laundering.

All four will appear in the North Shore District Court today.

Police enquiries are ongoing, and we are unable to rule out the possibility of further people being charged.

Last week the investigation team, alongside New Zealand Customs, identified an imported container at Ports of Auckland, which was to be delivered to a North Shore address controlled by the organised crime group.

A search of that container located 121kgs of methamphetamine, with a street value of approximately $50 million.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Dunhill, Officer in Charge, Upper North Money Laundering Team, says the arrests and seized assets are the result of hard work and dedication by Police into drug importation and money laundering offending.

“This is a considerable seizure with more than eight million doses of harm taken off the streets,” he says.

“A significant syndicate has had its supply chain disrupted and it again highlights the determination of law enforcement to keep New Zealanders safe from the harm associated with methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine impacts our communities in the worst of ways, and we are committed to taking every opportunity to disrupt this organised crime and hold offenders to account.

“These alleged offenders have also profited from laundering funds overseas that were believed to be generated from criminal offending and was illegally gained.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Dunhill says money laundering is not a victimless crime.

“By enabling organised crime groups to conceal the profits of their illegal activities, it is continuing a cycle of harm imposed on vulnerable communities that are preyed on by these groups.

“These arrests serve as a warning to anyone involved in money laundering activity. The Financial Crime Group is targeting money laundering offenders and those found to be engaging in this offending will be prosecuted.”

Money Laundering carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment.

Customs Investigations Manager, Cam Moore says Customs is pleased to have worked alongside Police to stop this significant volume of methamphetamine from getting into New Zealand communities.

“As has been seen with other drugs seizures in recent months, transnational organised crime groups are continuing to smuggle significantly bigger quantities of drugs into New Zealand and Australia, and we are seeing these groups increasingly targeting the maritime supply chain to do it.

“Customs is determined to continue our intelligence gathering and investigations work with New Zealand Police and our international partner agencies to detect, track and disrupt these smuggling operations,” Moore says.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On TOP & The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>



 
 


Amnesty International: New HRMI Data Highlights Harm To Māori

The ability of Māori communities to exercise self-determination is deemed to be limited. When asked to provide more context about this right, respondents mentioned "widespread discrimination" which "marginalises Māori people". More>>


Ian Powell: Rob Campbell on Māori Health Authority

Rob Campbell appears to be on an adrenaline driven burst of writing since his dismissal as Chair of Te Whatu Ora which shows no sign of diminishing. Campbell is ‘hooked’ on its dynamics and complexity along with its public good purpose. More>>


Green Party: Income Guarantee Calculator

The Green Party has launched a quick and easy tool that anyone can use to see how much of a difference the Income Guarantee will make to them and their whānau. More>>


TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Tuesday's announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Government: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 