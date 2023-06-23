Bike seized in Ngāruawāhia search warrant

Police executed a search warrant in Ngāruawāhia today and seized a quad bike that has been causing issues in the town.

“The quad bike has been responsible for nuisance driving in the community, including doing burnouts in public areas and driving dangerously,” says Sergeant Hayden Martin.

“Police and the wider community have zero tolerance for this dangerous driving that puts other motorists and members of the public at risk.”

Today’s seizure was due to consistent reporting from the public, says Sergeant Martin.

“Police were able to put the last pieces of the puzzle together using information received from the community.

“The community has had enough and we hope this reassures residents that Police will continue to target dangerous and nuisance driving, and any offending will be investigated and follow-up action will be taken.”

We ask anyone that observes dangerous or nuisance driving as it is occurring to contact 111. Alternatively, if you have information which may assist us contact Police via our 105 phone service, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

