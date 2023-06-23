Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Overnight Rain Event Causes Multiple Issues Across The City

Friday, 23 June 2023, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council staff are responding to a number of calls about flooding, slips, three waters infrastructure issues and wastewater overflows after the city experienced a deluge of heavy rainfall overnight.

Flooding in some of the city’s residential streets has caused localised damage to private property, city infrastructure and vehicles, and response teams have been working proactively to determine the extent of flooding and what needs to be done, says Council’s general manager infrastructure, Eeva-Liisa Wright.

“Response teams have been going door to door, checking on the welfare of people and beginning the clean-up. We are committed to working with residents to identify ways they can access support.”

“Importantly, water from our taps is safe to drink, and our stormwater and wastewater systems are recovering.”

Separate to the weather events across the city, a privately owned water pond in the Waipa district has given way causing substantial flooding in Exeter Street, which is in the Hamilton city boundary.

Council staff have undertaken welfare checks on residents and structural safety checks on properties. Staff continue to work on minimising flooding in the area.

Hamiltonians are also being asked to take care when driving around the city, after the heavy rain has caused some damage to asphalt and road surfacing.

Impacts to the Clyde Street and Nixon Street intersection in Hamilton East mean the roads will be under heavy traffic management for the next week while teams complete repairs.

“It will take the team about a week to fix the road. It may take people a bit longer to get through the area as we will have traffic management on site to keep everyone safe, so please be patient and try to use alternate routes if you can at peak hours.

We will be working with residents and businesses to make sure access is maintained throughout the week.

“As always, if you have any concerns, please call our Customer Services team or report any issue through our Antenno app,” says Wright.

Some tips for keeping safe during an emergency:

  • If people are at risk, please call 111 and ask for Fire.
  • If you have had any flood water in your home, please call our Customer Services team immediately on 07 838 6699.
  • Please stay out of any flood water for your safety.
  • If you come into contact with flood water, thoroughly clean your hands and clothes.
  • Take photos of any damage and contact your insurance company or landlord as soon as you can if you have any concerns about your property.
  • Take care when travelling around the city and expect some delays around affected areas.

Kia kaha Hamilton. We’re all in this together, so make sure you continue to look out for your neighbours to help keep everyone safe.

