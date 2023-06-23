Operation Cobalt Search Warrants Result In Arrest, Bikes Impounded And Drugs Located
Police made an arrest, impounded bikes and located
numerous items of interest
during Operation Cobalt enforcement action against the Head Hunters this
morning.
Search warrants got underway in
darkness this morning at properties on View
Road and Cranwell Street in Henderson.
Operation Cobalt staff
were assisted by members of the Armed Offenders Squad
and Waitematā District staff.
Road Policing staff also
assisted today’s operation with checkpoints and
vehicle checks around the area.
Acting Detective Inspector Tim
Williams says one arrest was made after Police
located various quantities of class A substances, specifically
methamphetamine and cocaine.
“At one
of the addresses, a patched member of the Head Hunters was
arrested
for possession of methamphetamine,” he says.
Three motorcycles were also impounded at the property on View Road.
“Police impounded these
motorcycles as part of an investigation into
previous traffic offending,” acting Detective Inspector Williams says.
“We are continuing to investigate the range of
prohibited drugs located
this morning and we can’t rule out further arrests or charges being
laid.”
The
52-year-old man arrested today is expected in the Waitākere
District
Court on 29 June.
There was an increased
presence of Police while enforcement action was
carried out this morning. No further issues were reported from checkpoints
set up in the area, acting Detective Inspector Williams says.
“Today’s search warrants
are yet further action being taken against
unlawful activity being committed by gangs under Operation Cobalt.
“We have no tolerance for this offending,
and Police will continue to
disrupt this activity and hold offenders to account.”