Operation Cobalt Search Warrants Result In Arrest, Bikes Impounded And Drugs Located

Police made an arrest, impounded bikes and located numerous items of interest

during Operation Cobalt enforcement action against the Head Hunters this

morning.

Search warrants got underway in darkness this morning at properties on View

Road and Cranwell Street in Henderson.

Operation Cobalt staff were assisted by members of the Armed Offenders Squad

and Waitematā District staff.

Road Policing staff also assisted today’s operation with checkpoints and

vehicle checks around the area.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams says one arrest was made after Police

located various quantities of class A substances, specifically

methamphetamine and cocaine.

“At one of the addresses, a patched member of the Head Hunters was arrested

for possession of methamphetamine,” he says.

Three motorcycles were also impounded at the property on View Road.

“Police impounded these motorcycles as part of an investigation into

previous traffic offending,” acting Detective Inspector Williams says.

“We are continuing to investigate the range of prohibited drugs located

this morning and we can’t rule out further arrests or charges being

laid.”

The 52-year-old man arrested today is expected in the Waitākere District

Court on 29 June.

There was an increased presence of Police while enforcement action was

carried out this morning. No further issues were reported from checkpoints

set up in the area, acting Detective Inspector Williams says.

“Today’s search warrants are yet further action being taken against

unlawful activity being committed by gangs under Operation Cobalt.

“We have no tolerance for this offending, and Police will continue to

disrupt this activity and hold offenders to account.”

