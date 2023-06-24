Please Report Sewage Issues

Anyone experiencing sewage issues on their property is asked to call Council on 0800 653 800.

Tairāwhiti Emergency Management Group Controller Ben Green says reports have been coming through today about toilets backing up and gully traps overflowing.

“Please ensure all pets and children stay out of floodwaters as they could be contaminated.

“The rain hasn’t reached the intensities forecast but it has been consistent over the past three days and it’s filling up our waterways and overwhelming the wastewater pipes.

“We are watching river levels and land movement closely as the ground is completely saturated.”

Over the past seven days, 546mm of rain has been recorded inland from Ruatorea, with around 240mm in the city.

The region’s water table is higher than the ground level in many parts resulting in surface flooding.

“We’re also hearing reports of drivers trying to access our rural road network. This is unsafe.

“Please, stay home and delay all travel if you can. There are 46 local road closures on top of what was already closed following Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The faults coming through on our road network are increasing with severity with washouts, slumping and slips being reported to Civil Defence.”

Mr Green says it’s been a slow-moving weather event with land movement the biggest concern.

“If you’re on a hilly section check your land. Please get in touch if you notice any cracks, creaking noises, doors sticking in your home or retaining walls leaning.”

SH2 north is closed overnight from Whatatutu Road, and SH35 will close between Okitu and Ruatorea at 5pm tonight reopening at 8am tomorrow morning.

River levels are being updated every half an hour on Council’s website.

