Body Located Following Water-related Incident, Orewa
Sunday, 25 June 2023, 8:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has been located deceased following a water-related
incident at Orewa Beach.
Police were called at around
2.30pm yesterday after a man in a dingy was reported overdue
from his trip.
At around 11.45pm, the body of the man
was located on the beach.
The death will be referred
to the
Coroner.
