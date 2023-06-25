Hamilton Police Arrest Three Youths For Aggravated Robberies

Hamilton Police have arrested three youths in relation to three aggravated robberies in the city last night.

At 6.05pm, Police received a report that a group of youths in a maroon car had threatened a teenage male in Pukete, and stolen his cellphone and a jacket.

The youths were reported to be armed with a weapon and wearing balaclavas.

At 9pm, four young people leaving the rugby were threatened by two offenders, who were armed with a machete. The offenders stole a cellphone.

At 9.10pm, a similar incident took place in Pukete, and another cellphone was stolen.

Urgent action taken by Police identified those involved in this offending and as a result three youths have been charged with three aggravated robberies.

They are scheduled to appear in Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow (Monday 26 June).

© Scoop Media

