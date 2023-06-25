Unexplained Death, Carterton
Sunday, 25 June 2023, 4:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries after a sudden death on Te
Kopi Road, Te Whiti this morning.
About 9am, Police
were called after a man was located deceased outside an
address.
An investigation into the circumstances of
the death is underway and at this stage it is being treated
as unexplained.
Further information will be provided
when we are in a position to do
so.
