Unexplained Death, Carterton

Police are making enquiries after a sudden death on Te Kopi Road, Te Whiti this morning.

About 9am, Police were called after a man was located deceased outside an address.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway and at this stage it is being treated as unexplained.

Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

