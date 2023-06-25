Homicide Investigation Launched, Carterton

A homicide investigation is underway in Te Whiti, Carterton following a man’s death this morning.

Police were called to Te Kopi Road at around 9am after a man was located deceased outside an address.

A scene guard is in place and the road is currently closed. Police expect to remain at the property for a number of days.

Police are speaking with three people in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist with our enquiries is asked to contact Police via 105, quoting event number P055115804.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation allows.

