Update – Investigation Into Carterton Homicide Continues

Area Commander, Inspector Scott Miller:

Police have arrested a man on charges of assault, as enquiries continue into

the Carterton homicide investigation.

Police were called to Te Kopi Road at around 9am on Sunday after a man was

located deceased outside an address.

The investigation team has identified the man was assaulted in a separate

incident, prior to his death.

A 32-year-old Masterton man is due to appear in Masterton District Court on

Tuesday, 27 June charged with assault.

No charges directly relating to the homicide have been laid and enquiries

into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain ongoing.

The deceased is believed to have been known to the occupants of the Te Kopi

Road address.

At this stage, we are not in a position to release details of the deceased

and a post-mortem is due to be completed tomorrow.

We will look to provide these details in due course.

A scene examination will continue this evening and into Tuesday, along with a

wider search of the rural property.

“Areas of interest within the property are extensive and it will take time

to complete a thorough examination.

“We are continuing to speak with three people from the property who are

assisting with our enquiries. We are also speaking with other neighbours and

nearby residents.

“We can confirm that this is not a random attack, and do not believe that

this is a situation where other members of the public or community are in

danger.

“Police will continue to have a highly visible presence in the area,

including a scene guard which will remain in place over the duration of the

week, as we continue our enquiries.

“Te Kopi Street residents will have access to their houses and everyday

commitments during this time.”

The investigation team is following positive lines of enquiry.

As part of the ongoing investigation, we continue to ask anyone with

information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 referencing event

number P055115804.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

© Scoop Media

