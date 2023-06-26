Update – Investigation Into Carterton Homicide Continues
Area Commander, Inspector Scott Miller:
Police have
arrested a man on charges of assault, as enquiries continue
into
the Carterton homicide investigation.
Police
were called to Te Kopi Road at around 9am on Sunday after a
man was
located deceased outside an address.
The
investigation team has identified the man was assaulted in a
separate
incident, prior to his death.
A
32-year-old Masterton man is due to appear in Masterton
District Court on
Tuesday, 27 June charged with assault.
No charges directly relating to the homicide
have been laid and enquiries
into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain ongoing.
The
deceased is believed to have been known to the occupants of
the Te Kopi
Road address.
At this stage, we are not
in a position to release details of the deceased
and a post-mortem is due to be completed tomorrow.
We will look to provide these details in due course.
A scene
examination will continue this evening and into Tuesday,
along with a
wider search of the rural property.
“Areas of interest within the property are
extensive and it will take time
to complete a thorough examination.
“We are continuing to speak with three
people from the property who are
assisting with our enquiries. We are also speaking with other neighbours and
nearby residents.
“We can confirm that this
is not a random attack, and do not believe that
this is a situation where other members of the public or community are in
danger.
“Police will continue to have a highly
visible presence in the area,
including a scene guard which will remain in place over the duration of the
week, as we continue our enquiries.
“Te Kopi Street
residents will have access to their houses and
everyday
commitments during this time.”
The investigation team is following positive lines of enquiry.
As part of the ongoing investigation, we
continue to ask anyone with
information to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact
Police on 105 referencing event
number P055115804.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.