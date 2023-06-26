Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
UPDATE - Second Arrest In Korrey Whyman Homicide

Monday, 26 June 2023, 10:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow:

A second person has been arrested for the murder of a woman in the Bay of
Plenty in September 2022.

Korrey Whyman was shot inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33
towards Mourea on the morning of 25 September last year.

The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital but passed away from her head
injuries.

A 22-year-old man has this afternoon been charged with Korrey’s murder, and
is due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow. He is also facing two
charges of discharging a firearm with reckless disregard in relation to other
victims involved in this incident

A 31-year-old man is already before the courts for her murder and associated
firearms charges. He is next due to appear in Rotorua District Court on July
28.

The investigation has continued to focus on key forensic examinations and
witness information, which has resulted in the latest arrest.

The arrest also brings significant relief to Korrey’s family, who have
struggled to deal with her death since September last year.

I’m also incredibly grateful to members of the public who have helped
provide a clearer picture of the events which led to Korrey’s death.

The investigation is still very much ongoing and Police remain interested in
speaking with anyone with knowledge of what happened.

We’re aware there are a number of people who have direct knowledge of this
incident but have until now been uneasy about coming forward. We’re hoping
that the latest arrest will help make coming forward to Police easier.

A vehicle believed to be used by those involved in Korrey’s death, a
dark-blue Toyota Hilux king-cab ute, was located burnt out on Braemer Reserve
on Tuesday 27 last year.

Police are not ruling out further charges in relation to this, or in relation
to anyone who has actively assisted those responsible – whether it be
disposing of or hiding evidence, or intentionally providing false
information.

Anyone who has information that may assist Police on 105 - either by calling
or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update
Report’ and referencing file number 220925/5119.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.

