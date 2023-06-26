UPDATE - Second Arrest In Korrey Whyman Homicide
Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow:
A second
person has been arrested for the murder of a woman in the
Bay of
Plenty in September 2022.
Korrey Whyman was
shot inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway
33
towards Mourea on the morning of 25 September last year.
The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital but
passed away from her head
injuries.
A 22-year-old
man has this afternoon been charged with Korrey’s murder,
and
is due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow. He is also facing two
charges of discharging a firearm with reckless disregard in relation to other
victims involved in this incident
A 31-year-old man is already
before the courts for her murder and associated
firearms charges. He is next due to appear in Rotorua District Court on July
28.
The investigation has continued to
focus on key forensic examinations and
witness information, which has resulted in the latest arrest.
The arrest also brings significant relief to
Korrey’s family, who have
struggled to deal with her death since September last year.
I’m also incredibly
grateful to members of the public who have helped
provide a clearer picture of the events which led to Korrey’s death.
The investigation is still very much ongoing
and Police remain interested in
speaking with anyone with knowledge of what happened.
We’re aware there are a
number of people who have direct knowledge of
this
incident but have until now been uneasy about coming forward. We’re hoping
that the latest arrest will help make coming forward to Police easier.
A vehicle
believed to be used by those involved in Korrey’s death,
a
dark-blue Toyota Hilux king-cab ute, was located burnt out on Braemer Reserve
on Tuesday 27 last year.
Police are not ruling out further charges in
relation to this, or in relation
to anyone who has actively assisted those responsible – whether it be
disposing of or hiding evidence, or intentionally providing false
information.
Anyone who has
information that may assist Police on 105 - either by
calling
or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update
Report’ and referencing file number 220925/5119.
Alternatively, information can be passed
anonymously to Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.