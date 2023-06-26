Road Closed - Mount Maunganui - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 26 June 2023, 10:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Ocean Beach Road, Marine Parade, and Tweed Street in
Mount Maunganui are
closed following a crash.
Power
lines are reported to be down across the
roads.
Motorists will not be able to pass through the
area until the scene has been
cleared.
One person
is reported to have minor to moderate injuries.
Please
avoid the area or take an alternate route to avoid
congestion.
