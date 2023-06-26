Road Closed - Mount Maunganui - Bay Of Plenty

Ocean Beach Road, Marine Parade, and Tweed Street in Mount Maunganui are

closed following a crash.

Power lines are reported to be down across the roads.

Motorists will not be able to pass through the area until the scene has been

cleared.

One person is reported to have minor to moderate injuries.

Please avoid the area or take an alternate route to avoid congestion.

© Scoop Media

