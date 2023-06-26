Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Road Closed - Mount Maunganui - Bay Of Plenty

Monday, 26 June 2023, 10:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Ocean Beach Road, Marine Parade, and Tweed Street in Mount Maunganui are
closed following a crash.

Power lines are reported to be down across the roads.

Motorists will not be able to pass through the area until the scene has been
cleared.

One person is reported to have minor to moderate injuries.

Please avoid the area or take an alternate route to avoid congestion.

