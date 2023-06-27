SH1 Dome Valley Closed In Both Directions

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that State Highway 1 (SH1) from Warkworth to Wellsford is closed in both directions due to an overslip.

A detour is available via SH16.

Both directions will remain closed until the slip is cleared.

Geotechnical engineers are on their way to assess the site and we will provide an update once this has been carried out.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the most up to date information on road closures.

Please expect delays. We apologise for the inconvenience.

